Lawmakers can’t agree on how to spend $1B in surplus revenue

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over a $1 billion in surplus revenue is at stake but state senators and state representatives didn’t reach a compromise Wednesday, moving the money one step closer to the state’s rainy day fund.

Legislative leaders have been very quiet about what’s been preventing the supplemental budget from passing. The budget is the last thing that needs approval to close the fiscal year which ended almost six months ago.

The state comptroller, Andrew Maylor gave the legislature until 3 p.m. to reach an agreement. The House and Senate were both called into session, but a deal wasn’t reached in time. The comptroller said he was happy with the progress that the legislature made and decided to push the deadline back.

In a statement, Governor Charlie Baker urged lawmakers to reach a compromise saying, “the Administration is hoping a compromise can be achieved today to deliver much-needed funds to the MBTA, school safety initiatives and clean drinking water programs.”

Maylor gave the lawmakers until Thursday morning to agree on a supplemental budget, urging them to work out their difference by the end of the day.