Lawmakers consider ban on flavored tobacco products after AG’s investigation

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey is suing EonSmoke a company that manufactures flavored tobacco products, but that’s not the only thing the state is doing to cut down on teenage nicotine addiction.

The lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts Attorney General alleges that EonSmoke violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by targeting young people to sell vaping products.

Members of the American Heart Association took to the Statehouse on Thursday to advocate for a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products, and to show their support for the Attorney General’s investigation.

“So many kids are using it. So we were down to about 6 percent of kids using tobacco, combustible cigarettes, and we are around 40 percent of kids using e-cigarette products, so we’ve really erased any benefit we’ve had on tobacco,” Allyson Perron Drag of the American Heart Association said.

In 2018, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

As nicotine addiction become more prevalent among minors, public officials began looking at how the products were marketed and sold. Right now there are about 8,000 different vape flavors such as sour apple and girl scout cookie.

Lawmakers took issue with how they were being advertised through Memes and cartoons that have been shared on social media.

With a proposed statewide ban and a pending lawsuit, public officials are hoping to prevent minors from accessing these dangerous nicotine products.

