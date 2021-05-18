Lawmakers consider long term protections after MA’s emergency order ends

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is moving forward with his plan to end the state of emergency in Massachusetts by June 15.

When the pandemic first hit, state leaders put protections in place that would prevent evictions, help small businesses stay afloat, and allow all residents to access healthcare, but as the emergency order comes to an end many of those programs will as well.

On Monday, when Gov. Baker announced that the emergency order was ending he said he’s hoping to work with the legislature to put permanent protections in place.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have already extended telehealth coverage and they’ve also directed millions of dollars to prevent evictions and foreclosure but their work on these issues is far from done.

“Between now and mid-June we will be doing a lot of work in the legislature to understand the implications of this,” Senator Hinds told 22News.

Another issue that lawmakers are being asked to address in the next month or so is the cap on fees that vendors like Uber Eats and DoorDash can charge customers. Restaurant owners in Massachusetts say the fee cap extension would really help them get back on their feet.

Now, it will be interesting to see how lawmakers handle this because they will also need to vote on rules around virtual public meetings.