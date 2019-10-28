Lawmakers consider massage parlor regulations to stop human trafficking

BOSTON (WWLP) – Whether it’s through Reiki or Yoga, many people seek pain relief in unconventional ways, but a new proposal on Beacon Hill could prevent those services from being offered in the Commonwealth.

Senate Bill 168 calls for the establishment of a registration board, to better regulate massage therapy and bodyworks businesses. Opponents of the proposal say it would require holistic healing businesses to obtain a massage license, even if they don’t offer massage services.

“It would impact me because they would change the way that my modality is licensed and basically I would have to go and get a massage license in order to practice Reiki,” Carleen Hoffman said.

The bill is supported by Attorney General Maura Healey, who hopes to prevent criminals from using the currently unregulated businesses as fronts for human trafficking.

In a criminal case earlier this year, a Quincy woman was found guilty of trafficking women at massage parlors in Hadley, East Longmeadow, and Framingham.

AG Healey and the bill’s sponsor Senator Mark Montigney said they are willing to work with the holistic healing industry to try and find language for the bill that suits both parties.