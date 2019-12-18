Lawmakers consider seat belt mandate on all MA school buses

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Public Safety Committee on Tuesday heard testimony on a bill that would require seat belts to be installed on all new school buses.

The bill, states that every school bus transporting students to or from a public, charter or vocational school would be required to be equipped with a lap-shoulder belt for each seat.

Bus companies would be the ones who initially pay for the seat belt installations, but when they negotiate their contracts with the state that cost could transfer over to the taxpayers.

“I think the taxpayers of Massachusetts, I believe they would be supportive if it’s going to cost a few more dollars for those contracts, that the safety of their children is the most important thing, and I think they would be supportive of that,” Rep. Cabral said.

The installation of seat belts on older buses can be very costly, so the bill would only require new buses to come equipt with them.

According to the bill’s sponsor about 12 communities in the Commonwealth already have this policy in place, and this session he is hoping to mandate it statewide.