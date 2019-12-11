Lawmakers considering bill that would require baby changing tables at family-style restaurants

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill that would expand access to baby changing tables.

One Lynn resident told the Public Health Committee on Tuesday that both he and his wife were forced out of a family restaurant after finding that neither bathroom had a changing table.

Senate Bill 12-32 was filed to protect families from running into the same issue, specifically at restaurants that advertise themselves as family establishments.

The couple told committee members that they specifically chose a family-style restaurant for an outing with their one-year-old daughter, but neither bathroom was equipped with a baby changing table.

“So, we tried to discreetly tuck ourselves under the table and change her there, that didn’t sit so well with the facility and we were presented with no real safe or healthy option in getting her a clean diaper,” said Joshua Polonsky.

Due to bad weather, the couple couldn’t use their vehicle to change their young daughter’s diaper, so they were forced to leave.

Senate Bill 12-32 would require at least one baby diaper changing station in a semi-private area accessible to caretakers regardless of sex, gender, or disability.