Lawmakers considering death penalty bill for cop killers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state of Massachusetts officially banned the death penalty more than 30-years-ago, but a new proposal could change that.

Emotional testimony Tuesday where victims’ family members called for changes to the state’s mandatory life sentence policy, as well as a renewal of the death penalty.

The capital punishment proposal would give the state the option to seek the death penalty for adults who knowingly murder a law enforcement officer, or if the crime were committed in retaliation for police duties.

This includes police officers, correctional officers, sheriffs, and deputy sheriffs.

Grieving family members of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon spoke in favor of the bill on Tuesday saying, the justice system seems to be broken.

Gov. Baker said he supports capital punishment for those who kill a police officer, even though approval is unlikely in the Massachusetts legislature.