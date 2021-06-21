Lawmakers considering new ways to expand state’s lottery system

BOSTON (WWLP) – A hearing was held virtually Monday where supporters and opponents of the lottery expansion made sure their voices were heard by committee members.

Right now, the Massachusetts lottery is a cash only system but a new bill filed on Beacon Hill would allow people to buy lottery tickets using their debit cards. Another major change to the lottery that lawmakers are considering this session is taking it online which supporters say could generate more than $30 million in revenue annually.

“Over a quarter of all state lotteries, 13 out of 45 in the United States have now implemented some form of online lottery including out neighbors in New Hampshire and Rhode Island,” said Michael Sweeney from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Opponents of the lottery expansion say the current system is working just fine. They believe that the online lottery and debit card system would dramatically reduce foot traffic at local convenient stores which would in turn have devastating effects on our economy.

The committee didn’t vote on the lottery expansion Monday. 22News will continue to follow this issue and provide you with updates as soon as they are available.