Lawmakers considering ways to help minority communities in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are considering ways to help the state’s minority communities.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez is leading the efforts to close what he’s calling the ‘Wealth Gap.’ As chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, Rep. Gonzales wants to use his platform to open up more opportunities for minorities in Springfield and across the state.

Many black and Latino residents fall below the poverty line, so lawmakers are looking at ways to expand employment and build more affordable housing units.

A solution they say could benefit the state’s overall economy.

“We’re trying to address the wealth gap, by increasing opportunities for home ownership, increasing opportunities for business development and business ownership, and increasing community development but also not to have minorities be part of the consumers but also be part of the producers,” Gonzalez told 22News.

This session, the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus are working on several bills that would give minorities better opportunities to succeed.