Lawmakers continue push for lower prescription drug costs

BOSTON (WWLP) – A recent study showed that Massachusetts voters want more transparency when it comes to the cost of their medication, and that’s exactly what lawmakers are pushing for in a bill that they filed on Thursday.

House Bill 11-33 aims to take an in-depth look at what drugs are being made and sold for. Lawmakers said they want to figure out if drugs are being sold at a good price for the value that they add to society, or if manufacturers are just looking to profit off of people’s illnesses.

“Especially for things like epi-pens and insulin, these are drugs that have been around, they’re not new cures, they’re not new blockbusters, and we’ve seen the prices increase dramatically and at least in some of those cases we know that it’s because the drug manufacturer and the drug company knew they could get more money,” Representative Ron Barber told 22News.

A recent PerryUndem study found 86 percent of Massachusetts voters think drug companies aren’t doing enough to make prescription drugs more affordable, 79 percent think drug companies make too much profit and 68 percent think they spend too much on advertising.

Lawmakers are hoping their bill will pass this session to bring accountability to healthcare in Massachusetts.