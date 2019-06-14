Lawmakers delay payroll taxes on businesses in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – After bouncing between the house and senate, businesses will have to pay taxes for Family and Medical Leave later than expected.

During a constitutional convention on Thursday, state representatives and Senators agreed to push back the payroll taxes that businesses will have to pay to fund the family and medical leave program.

Through the program, workers would be allowed to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a family member and 20 weeks for their own medical needs.

Hundreds of lawmakers advocated for the delay to give businesses enough time to prepare for the additional 0.63 percent tax. With the revenue from the payroll tax, the state will take in an additional $800 million.

Many lawmakers feel the money is necessary to give workers the opportunity to take care of themselves and their families without facing a financial crisis.

The state will begin collecting payroll taxes on October 1.