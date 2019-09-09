Lawmakers discuss how to handle marijuana industry in the future

BOSTON (WWLP) – The arrest of Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has raised some red flags for marijuana regulators.

Governor Baker and legislative leaders have begun discussing whether cities and towns will be able to give certain permits to potential marijuana business owners.

During their weekly leadership meeting, the Governor, Speaker DeLeo and Senate President Spilka addressed the accusations against Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Correia faces several federal charges for allegedly extorting money from marijuana vendors in return for city documents that are required to obtain a license to operate a marijuana business.

Lawmakers now have to decide whether those permitting duties should fall under the responsibility of host communities or be transferred to the Cannabis Control Commission.

“If there are things about the way this is set up that are significantly different than the way we typically organize or provide a framework for locals to make decisions around permitting and planning decisions, that’s certainly something we should consider,” said Baker.

Baker also said he is interested in hearing from the CCC about how the recreational marijuana program has been rolled out, and if amending the legislation would make the industry run smoother.

Other state’s that have legalized marijuana have also made changes to the original law in order for the process to be as fair and efficient as possible.