Lawmakers discuss proposal for cannabis cafes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Less than a year after the first sale of legal recreational marijuana, lawmakers are working to open places where people can both buy and consume cannabis.

A pilot program conducted by the cannabis control commission is currently studying the impact and viability of social consumption sites in Massachusetts, but state lawmakers believe their communities could benefit from those sites right now.

For instance, if someone travels to the cape or western Massachusetts for vacation and rents an air BnB or hotel room they can’t legally consume the products they just bought from a dispensary, and state lawmakers want to change that with Senate Bill 11-25.

But not everyone is behind their proposal.

“So I think if we don’t provide a means for social consumption people are going to do it anyway, I can tell you they’re doing it anyway so I think that this bill is just being honest about what folks are already doing with a legal industry and trying to get ahead of that need,” Senator Syr, the bill’s sponsor said.

“Social consumption sites also are a place where people go to use the drug, to use marijuana, and when they leave we’re concerned about how they get home,” Jody Hensley with the Massachusetts Prevention Alliance said.

If social consumption sites are approved by the legislature, local voters would still need to approve them before they could open in specific Massachusetts communities.