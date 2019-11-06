Lawmakers discuss public safety concerns about people driving high

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Tuesday, the judiciary committee considered 33 bills that address public safety concerns around impaired driving… and it seems that lawmakers are looking for more answers when it comes to the dangers of high driving.

Back in March, Governor Charlie Baker and public safety officials launched the ‘if you feel different, you drive different’ campaign, which aims to educate cannabis users about the dangers of driving impaired.

Through the campaign, police officers are selected for special training to help them detect impaired driving. Those officers are called Drug Recognition Experts or DRE’s.

Right now there are only about 200 trained DRE’s in Massachusetts, so the development of a roadside test to check for high driving could help to alleviate the large workloads that these officers face.

“I’m sure it’s from what I understand it is close to happening but there are two different situations where we have a roadside stop and we have to develop probable cause to believe that someone is impaired to take them into custody, then perhaps having a device in the station,” Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

A roadside test for high driving would be very similar to a breathalyzer test for drunk driving.

If it is found that someone is over the legal limit for marijuana use they could face charges, and the results of their roadside test, once developed could be used against them in a court of law.

There has already been talk about social marijuana consumption sites, but before they can open public safety officials said they want to see more done to both detect and deter impaired driving.