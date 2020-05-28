Lawmakers discuss solutions to state’s transportation issues

BOSTON (WWLP) – With much of the Massachusetts economy still shut down, there are far fewer cars on the road but the state’s transportation issues still exist.

As the economy slowly starts to reopen, the roads will once again get clogged up with traffic but a proposal from one western Massachusetts lawmaker offers a long term solution to transportation issues in the state.

When all of the state legislature were meeting inside the statehouse they were having lengthy debates over different transportation proposals. One of the solutions they proposed, to fix some of our road congestion with a rail service that ran from Springfield to Boston.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser has been an advocate of the East West Rail service and he told 22News, he’s not giving up on the idea during this pandemic.

We’ve got to use this opportunity to galvanize our communities, to turn toward each other and to take on big challenges and one of those is an infrastructure system and a transportation system that has left our part of the state in western Mass. behind. Eric Lesser, Longmeadow State Senator

The East West Rail advisory committee has not met during the pandemic.

The group is waiting on a feasibility study from the Department of Transportation to see how much the project would cost.