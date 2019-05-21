Lawmakers discuss the future of cannabis cafes in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s marijuana regulators recently approved a plan to slowly roll out cannabis cafes where adults could use pot in a social setting.

Last week, the Cannabis Control Commission approved a pilot program in up to a dozen communities where licenses would be granted for social consumption establishments.

They also considered proposals to allow marijuana use at certain outdoor public events.

Holyoke State Representative Aaron Vega, a member of the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy told 22News that he could see social marijuana consumption being regulated like alcohol.

Representative Vega said bars could offer a ‘cannabis night’ where alcohol isn’t served, but customers can buy and consume marijuana.

Lawmakers and the cannabis control commission worry that social consumption sites could put more impaired drivers on the road.

“First and foremost people shouldn’t be driving, if they’re using cannabis they shouldn’t be driving after they have consumed the product, it’s just like using alcohol or any other type of altering substance,” Senator Welch said.

Researchers are currently working on a roadside test to measure the amount of THC in someone’s system.

Once that technology is made available to public safety officials, cannabis cafes could open to the public.

This program cannot move forward until lawmakers pass a bill that would give local communities the power to authorize cannabis cafes.

