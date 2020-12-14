Lawmakers eye guv’s desk for campus sexual assault bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – House and Senate lawmakers want to send Gov. Charlie Baker a bill aimed at preventing sexual assault on college campuses before the legislative session ends three weeks from Tuesday.

Agreement on a campus sexual assault bill has eluded the two branches in recent years. Both passed bills in July 2018, in the final days of formal sessions that term, but were unable to reconcile them. New federal regulations released this spring heightened the advocacy around campus assault prevention.

“The House and Senate are committed to working together to get a strong campus climate survey and sexual assault prevention bill to the Governor’s desk this session,” Ways and Means Committee Chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues said in a joint statement Monday. “We recognize that the federal landscape in regards to campus sexual assault legislation and regulations will most likely shift in the coming months. As such, we will continue to work with stakeholders to create a strong framework that can stand the test of time. We pledge to work together, to quickly reconcile differences, as decisions are being finalized.”

In September remarks at a virtual Every Voice Coalition summit, House Speaker Robert DeLeo highlighted a bill (H 4418), which remains before the House Ways and Means Committee, that would require colleges and universities to adopt sexual misconduct policies and communicate those policies to students.

The bill would also create a task force to develop model questions for a sexual misconduct climate survey, which after review by state higher education officials, would be distributed to colleges and universities. DeLeo, who as speaker controls what bills come before the full House, said at the time he was “hopeful that the bill can be debated and acted upon this year.”