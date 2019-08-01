BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers failed to agree on a hands-free driving bill before leaving for their August recess.

Both the House and Senate were at the State House Wednesday until midnight trying to reach an agreement on language in the hands-free driving bill, but they were unable to approve it before their summer break.

Governor Baker and members of the transportation committee have been working for months on a bill to keep your mobile phone out of your hands while driving.

Texting and emailing while driving is already illegal in Massachusetts, but the 2010 law does not address other ways electronic devices are used like scrolling on social media.

“I do sit in a lot of traffic, I see a lot of people on Facebook and looking up things on their phone and I’m hopeful that just the news that Massachusetts is going to pass this legislation will make people switch to more hands-free technology within the car,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

The conference committee which is in charge of consolidating both House and Senate versions of the bill, did agree that only a single tap or swipe would be allowed by drivers so they can activate their device’s “hands-free” mode.

Lawmakers are pushing to add harsher penalties for violators adding fines of up to $500.

State leaders didn’t seem too upset about the delay saying, it’s better to get it done right than to just get it done.