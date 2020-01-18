Lawmakers fight against insurance discrimination for Naloxone

BOSTON (WWLP) – The financial Services Committee this week heard testimony on a bill that would remove penalties that insurance companies have for people who purchase the life-saving drug, Naloxone.

Naloxone, formally known as Narcan is a medication designed to reverse an opioid overdose. It can almost instantaneously revive someone whose breathing has slowed or stopped, as a result of overdosing on heroin or prescription pain medications.

When the bill’s sponsor, Senator Joan Lovely witnessed an overdose while grocery shopping she felt compelled to carry Narcan, but she never anticipated running into issues with her insurance company.

“And then this Doctor told me about this situation where the insurance policy was canceled as a result of him filling a script for Narcan,” Sen. Lovely said.

Senator Lovely filed Senate Bill 24-16 to make sure no one else is discriminated against by their insurance company for having a Naloxone prescription.

“There’s discrimination against people who have that prescription and so her bill is really critical that we pass so that people are getting the healthcare that they need,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

Right now, Massachusetts residents can purchase a two-dose kit of Narcan for about $30, but it could cost them a lot more than that in the long run.

Employers across the commonwealth are also working to make their company’s more recovery friendly, a move that lawmakers would like to see happen within the insurance industry as well.