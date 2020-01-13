Lawmakers filed amendments for new sex education bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers had to meet a deadline to file amendments to a new sex education bill.

The bill is the Healthy Youth Act and has more than 109 co-sponsors in both the House and Senate. It would require school districts offering sexual health education to provide medically accurate and age-appropriate information. That includes LGBTQ-inclusive material and discussion of consent and healthy relationships.

Right now under the bill, parents and guardians would be allowed to opt their kids out of the material or review instruction materials before the course begins. However, some lawmakers want to make an amendment to stop that from happening.

“So I am hoping that we will be able to shift that tone and get to the meaning of what’s actually written in this component of the sex ed. curriculum.” Senator Rebecca Rausch (D) Norfolk

Organizations, like The Massachusetts Family Institute, openly oppose the bill, and believe sex education should be out of the control of local school districts and give it to state bureaucrats.

The bill will be up for debate on the Senate floor starting Thursday.