Lawmakers, Gov. Baker disagree over major climate reforms

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers and the governor are at odds over a major climate change bill.

At the end of last session, Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the bill but that didn’t deter lawmakers from filing it again. House and Senate leaders announced this week that they were re-filing the climate change bill.

If passed this time around, the bill would require Massachusetts to become carbon neutral by 2050 and establish the most ambitious timeline for carbon emission reductions in the country.

A statement from House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka said, “We must combat climate change while also maintaining a thriving economy and expanding the housing stock that will ensure future, sustainable growth. The legislation sent to the Governor showed how it can be done.”

Baker who has long supported the 2050 carbon goals, said he worries about the financial burden that the bill will place on cities and towns.

Now that the bill has been re-filed, it will have to go through the committee process again but lawmakers say they feel confident that they have the votes to override another veto.