Lawmakers have one more day left in legislative session

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers only have one more day to get things done before the end of the legislative session.

Well, time is running out for lawmakers to vote on things like housing production, unemployment taxes, and sports betting to name a few. The legislative session which typically ends in July was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Now that lawmakers have passed a budget, an economic development bill and a police reform bill, they have shifted their attention to other issues.

“We have families facing eviction, we have families facing foreclosure, we don’t have enough housing in our state and housing is getting too expensive for people so, real change to address those issues is absolutely at the top of my list,” Sen. Eric Lesser told 22News.

State senators spent Monday debating a major climate change bill, which they ended up passing. Lawmakers are expected to meet again tomorrow to take up the other issues before them.

They only have until midnight on Tuesday to pass legislation, or it will have to be re-filed in the next session.