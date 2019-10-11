Lawmakers highlight efforts made towards mental health awareness

BOSTON (WWLP) – From children to adults, the state has hundreds of resources to help people struggling with mental illness.

Mental health advocates have been working for years to bring to light to an often times difficult conversation about things like mental illness and substance abuse.

The group of advocates has been very vocal on Beacon Hill about raising the standard of care for people with or are at risk for developing mental health conditions.

And their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by lawmakers.

“Mental health is a healthcare need, and we should as a Commonwealth see that everyone’s healthcare should be affordable, accessible, and available to them and that healthcare should be, physical healthcare and mental healthcare should be a human right,” Senator Comerford said.

The Massachusetts Department of Mental Health offers programs that help with prevention, treatment, and aftercare.

Their services include rehabilitation centers, free therapy sessions, and 24/7 support hotlines.

To find out about the mental health resources in your area check here.