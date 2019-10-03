Lawmakers honor exceptional LatinX residents across Commonwealth

BOSTON (WWLP) – Legislators took Thursday’s ‘LatinX Excellence on the Hill’ event to acknowledge members of their community who go above and beyond to improve the lives of black and Latino residents.

This annual award ceremony is hosted by the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. The group of legislators on the Caucus work throughout the session to help minorities living in Massachusetts succeed, whether it’s in business, education, or politics.

One of the award recipients who was nominated by Longmeadow state Senator Eric Lesser discussed her work in and around the city of Springfield.

“We bring the community together in dialogue and we talk about race, racism in the 21st Century and the four forms of racism, basically what we like to promote is the oneness of humankind,” Waleska Lugo-DeJesus said.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo also attended Thursday’s event, they applauded the LatinX community leaders for their contributions to the Commonwealth.

By 2035, it’s projected that our state’s population will grow by 1.5 million and a majority of those residents will be of LatinX descent.