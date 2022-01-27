Lawmakers hope to reopen State House to the public soon

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders are working on a plan to reopen the Massachusetts State House.

Over the next few months, House and Senate leaders plan to slowly reopen the State House to the public but in order to enter, you’ll need a facemask and your vaccine card. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano announced this week that they hope to reopen the building in February or March.

They have a phased plan in place to make sure members of the public aren’t putting the health of lawmakers at risk. In order to enter, you will have to wear a mask and show your vaccine card at the door, a process that is still being worked out amongst State House leaders.

“The House working group has been meeting with the Senate working group, working on a plan to potentially implement a vaccination mandate,” said Senate President Karen Spilka.

When the building does reopen, hearings will be held in person once again and State House tours will resume. At this point there is not a date for when the building will fully reopen. The goal for state leaders right now is to keep lawmakers and staffers safe. The state website does offer a virtual tour for those interested as well.