Lawmakers increase funding for domestic violence prevention programs

BOSTON (WWLP) – This year the Governor approved $80 million in the budget to raise awareness of and support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The RESPECTfully campaign, which was launched back in May, is the state’s first public awareness campaign related to sexual assault and domestic violence in almost 20 years.

Public officials have launched the campaign on social media to target youths between the ages of 12 and 18.

They are hoping to teach young adults across the Commonwealth about what makes a healthy relationship.

They’re not just focusing on intimate partners either, the campaign also covers ways to interact within friend groups in an effort to combat bullying as well.

Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito said she’s “very pleased” that the Baker administration has increased funding for sexual assault and domestic violence prevention by 25 percent since taking office in 2015.

Part of the funding will also go towards combating sexual assault and domestic violence in prison.