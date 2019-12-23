Lawmakers launch holiday driving campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – State lawmakers have launched a holiday driving campaign to keep you safe as you travel around Massachusetts.

We are in the midst of the holiday season, and people are traveling all across the state… so if you plan on getting behind the wheel there are a few things you should keep in mind.

A new statewide program called the ‘wisdom campaign’ aims to teach drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The secretary of public safety, Thomas Turco is teaming up with the Governor to dispel any myths about driving under the influence of cannabis.

The time of year more than almost any other it’s really important for people to pay attention to their state of mind and to where they’re going.

The wisdom campaign specifically targets men between the ages of 21 and 39, who are the most likely to cause crashes while driving impaired.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, last December, 839 people died across the U.S. due to crashes involving an impaired driver. 285 of those were drunk driving-related and occurred between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Lawmakers also want to remind anyone who’s driving in Massachusetts to keep their phones out of their hands, it’s the law.