BOSTON (WWLP) – After the November 8th election, western Massachusetts learned who would be leaving its ranks and on Monday, they said their final farewells.

The western Massachusetts legislature will be losing some seniority in this upcoming session. Representative Joe Wagner is leaving the House after first being elected in 1991. He represents the 8th Hampden district and serves as the Second Assistant Majority Leader in the House.

Senator Adam Hinds, who was elected to represent the states western most district in 2016 is also leaving after his unsuccessful bid for Lieutenant Governor. It was announced in September that Hinds would be taking the role of CEO and Executive Director at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

Senator Eric Lesser also bid his farewell Monday, losing his seat after coming up short in his run for Lieutenant Governor. He was most recently named to Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transportation policy committee and will also be teaching a class on politics at UMass Amherst.

Lesser said this moment is bittersweet, but it’s not the end of the road for him, “I’m definitely going to be staying involved, staying involved in public issues, staying involved in policy debates, it’s what I love and it’s really why I care about our state and I care about our communities. So, I definitely expect myself to get involved in a lot of different non-profits, community organizations, different causes that I care about. So people aren’t going to be getting rid of me just yet.”

Representative Jake Oliveira is leaving the House of Representatives to take over the seat left vacant by Senator Eric Lesser.

The next class of legislators will be sworn in on January 4th.