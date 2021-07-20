Lawmakers look for ways to help workers after workforce shift during pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – A commission on Beacon Hill is studying shifts in the workforce as a result of the pandemic.

The pandemic turned the Massachusetts workforce upside down and as a result, more than 250,000 jobs will be lost permanently. That’s why conversations around job training and economic development continue on Beacon Hill.

According to a report conducted by the Baker Administration close to 400 thousand Massachusetts, residents will need to be retrained for a new career. Baker has proposed using $240 million in federal funding to connect workers with high-demand industries.

The future of work commission is considering Gov. Baker’s proposal and they’re also having discussions with employers about the best way to fill open jobs. This is just the start of these conversations.

Now, the focus on Beacon Hill will shift to control over federal funding, once an agreement is reached by lawmakers they say they are ready to money out to communities that need it most.