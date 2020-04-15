Lawmakers looking into more resources to help sexual assault victims at home during pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are working hard to protect victims of sexual assault and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a stay at home order in place, many residents are at an increased risk of sexual assault and domestic violence. A new initiative out of the statehouse aims to provide victims with additional resources.

State Representative Marjorie Decker who chairs the Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery Committee is working with her colleagues to identify areas in state government that can be used to help victims at home.

Organizations like Jane Doe continue to remain open 24/7 during this pandemic and can offer victims shelter, and virtual help whenever needed.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito last week, also announced that judges are still available to process restraining orders and anyone who has been sexually assaulted can still receive care at an emergency room.

Click here for more information on the services available for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence >>