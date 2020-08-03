Lawmakers move forward with plans to extend session

BOSTON (WWLP) – The House and Senate have agreed to extend this year’s legislative session.

Traditionally, lawmakers would have to have all of their bills finished by July 31, but this year they made history with their decision to scrap that date and push the deadline back to the end of the year.

Last week the legislature met every day to get as much done as they could before breaking for a short time in August. While both branches were able to pass a police reform bill, the Conference Committee still has not reached an agreement on a final version.

Also, still pending is a state budget, which lawmakers say will largely be based on the money they get from the federal government.

“The two things that we’re waiting to look at when crafting the FY21 budget would be what the federal support, what kind of money is going to come in from the federal government whether it will go directly to municipalities or to the state or to cover educations costs and then of course what tax revenues look like,” Rep. Vega said.

The focus now shifts to Washington D.C. where republicans and democrats in congress will need to put their political differences aside in order to pass this critical funding.

State legislators aren’t expected to meet in August, but they are preparing to return in September ready to draft a budget, and they’re hoping that by then they’ll have more support from Washington.