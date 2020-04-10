1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 599 deaths reported out of 20,974 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Trinity Health tested over 7,000 people for COVID-19 584 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,603 tested so far
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Lawmakers pass bill to protect Massachusetts residents from losing their homes during crisis

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators passed a bill on Friday to protect residents from foreclosures and evictions.

With stay home orders in place, Massachusetts lawmakers are doing everything they can to prevent residents from losing their homes.

The Senate bill provides protections for homeowners by requiring mortgage lenders to grant a forbearance of up to 180-days on mortgage payments.

All the homeowner would have to do is submit a forbearance request demonstrating a financial impact from COVID-19. These protections are also available to renters, as long as the tenant provides notice and documentation to their landlord within 30 days of the missed rent.

The bill also prohibits mortgage lenders and landlords from showing negative payment information to consumer reporting agencies.

No fees, penalties or interest can be gathered during the forbearance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today