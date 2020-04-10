Lawmakers pass bill to protect Massachusetts residents from losing their homes during crisis

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators passed a bill on Friday to protect residents from foreclosures and evictions.

With stay home orders in place, Massachusetts lawmakers are doing everything they can to prevent residents from losing their homes.

The Senate bill provides protections for homeowners by requiring mortgage lenders to grant a forbearance of up to 180-days on mortgage payments.

All the homeowner would have to do is submit a forbearance request demonstrating a financial impact from COVID-19. These protections are also available to renters, as long as the tenant provides notice and documentation to their landlord within 30 days of the missed rent.

The bill also prohibits mortgage lenders and landlords from showing negative payment information to consumer reporting agencies.

No fees, penalties or interest can be gathered during the forbearance.