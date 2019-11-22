Lawmakers pass bill to provide more than $1B to Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill that invests more than $1 billion in K-12 education.

The “Student Opportunity Act,” which passed both the House and Senate on Wednesday aims to change the way our K-12 education system is funded. The bill calls for $1.5 billion to be spent over a seven year period to boost student achievement in low-income communities.

A large portion of the funding will provide additional resources for English language learners. The bill would also provide critical funding for rural school districts as well as urban districts like Springfield and Holyoke.

“This is really important progress for a lot of our school districts who are going to see a huge influx of money and it really relies on the principle that all ships rise together,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton said.

Education advocates spent months at the Statehouse, staging protests to urge lawmakers to get something done. They believe the student opportunity act is a great first step but better funding for public higher education should be next on their agenda.

The bill currently sits on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk, making it one signature away from becoming law.