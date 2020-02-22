Lawmakers push for additional protections for immigrants living in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Safe Communities Act aims to provide immigrants with an additional layer of protection when interacting with law enforcement.

The bill would prevent state and local police officers from asking a person’s immigration status. Last month, a public hearing on the bill brought thousands of supporters and opponents to the statehouse.

The Public Safety Committee hasn’t voted on the bill yet so they decided to extend the reporting deadline until May 1.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Ruth Balser said the committees decision to expend the deadline is a “good sign” meaning the idea is still in the running. Most committees had to make recommendations on bills before them by Feb. 5.

Committee members will now have more time to look through testimony and talk to community members about the bill. Something that makes Rep. Balser and many of the bill’s supporters very hopeful about it’s passage.