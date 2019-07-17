Lawmakers push for more jobs in rural Massachusetts areas

BOSTON (WWLP) – Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds wants to give an economic boost to the communities he represents, and he says the best way to do that is by providing more jobs.

As the economy continues to grow in and around Boston, Senator Hinds and many of his western Massachusetts colleagues worry that their communities will suffer as a result.

Through proposals like the Rural Jobs, Act which was heard in committee last week, western Mass legislators hope to see rural communities get the resources they need to thrive.

“We see a lot of incentives going to certain industries and certain regions in the state and this is an effort to say lets use those same tools to create jobs and attract companies and make sure it’s happening right in western mass and in some of our small towns and small businesses,” Senator Hinds said.

This session Senator Hinds is also working on a bill to support schools in rural areas of the state.

By creating more opportunity for people to get a good career and a good education, the western Massachusetts delegation hopes to attract more people to live and work the communities that they represent.

Senator Hinds said that even though his colleagues may not represent rural areas of the state, they often support his proposal because it benefits the Massachusetts economy as a whole.