Lawmakers push to bring back rent control

BOSTON (WWLP) – A ballot question in 1994 took away the rights cities and towns’ had to implement rent control, well, now a movement is forming across the state to bring it back.

In the midst of a housing crisis, public health advocates have filed a bill to limit the amount landlords can charge residents for rent.

Their bill, which focuses primarily on the greater Boston area, does take into consideration challenges that western Massachusetts residents face when it comes to finding affordable housing.

“Sometimes in western Massachusetts, we like to say well the rents are a little bit lower than in Boston so maybe it’s easier for folks, but our transportation costs are higher…” Rep. Sabadosa said.

When asked how he felt about rent control, Governor Charlie Baker said the proposal is the exact opposite of what the state should be doing in regards to housing.

Baker blamed the rising costs on a housing shortage. He filed a bill this session that aims to increase production by easing zoning requirements.

Baker’s bill is held up in committee, but the senate president and house speaker said they intend to take up the issue before the end of the session.