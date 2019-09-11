Lawmakers push to include doula services under Medicaid plans

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than two dozen lawmakers are pushing for the passage of House Bill 11-82, requiring Medicaid coverage for doula services.

Under the current system, women and families are required to pay for doula services out of pocket, something lawmakers and healthcare advocates are hoping to change this session.

“Including it, in a medicare forum it would open it up to all people and it would also some sort of baseline of exactly what that means to be a doula, what a doula is and what the scope of practice is, that’s really important,” Danielle Nowicki said.

Bill supporters say this funding is needed because limiting access to doula services leaves women with fewer options in the delivery room, and they often have to deal with postpartum depression alone.

Opponents of the plan said they don’t believe the state should be responsible for paying for this practice.

Committee members said they will consider both viewpoints before making a recommendation on the bill.