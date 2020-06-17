Lawmakers push to move forward with east-west rail proposal

BOSTON (WWLP) – Just last week, the east-west rail study committee met to discuss their progress… and they say now that MassDOT has released their ridership estimates, the process is moving right along.

The Department of Transportation has been looking into the possibility of an east to west rail services, and they’ve even come up with their own projections for ridership numbers and overall cost for construction, but Longmeadow State senator Eric Lesser feels that they need to take it a step further.

“I made clear to MassDOT that I still think there is a lot missing in their ridership estimates so the first thing I would like to see is again, them to go back to the drawing board a little bit and to accurately reflect the demand that we know is there,” Lesser said.

Officials at MassDOT will be working with the study committee on a proposal that will be sent to the federal government.

The group is hoping to reach an agreement and receive funds from the feds to begin working on the rail line.