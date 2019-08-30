Lawmakers pushing for more rail service connecting Springfield to Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – A study committee is currently looking into the possibility of a rail service connecting Springfield to Boston.

There’s been a ton of talk on Beacon Hill lately about ways to alleviate some of the traffic coming into Boston, and several legislators are pushing for additional rail service to the western part of the state.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser has been leading the efforts to connect western Massachusetts and Boston.

.@MassGovernor's new traffic study tells us what we already know — traffic is terrible. And it's threatening our economy and pushing people out of our state. It's the latest sign that creative transportation solutions like East-West Rail are a necessity!https://t.co/XwwfZH8ZId — Eric Lesser (@EricLesser) August 9, 2019

Lesser believes that the rail line will boost the economy in the western part of the state while opening up more affordable housing options.

At a public meeting last month a group of transportation officials met with state lawmakers in Springfield to discuss the costs, benefits, and impact associated with an east-west rail service.

While many western Massachusetts legislators are on board with the plan, others like Representative Joseph Wagner of Chicopee are hoping to boost local economies without shipping people to and from Boston on a daily basis.

The MassDOT study committee plans to have the East-West Rail study completed by the Spring of 2020.