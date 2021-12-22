Lawmakers put pressure on Governor Baker to bring back state-wide mask mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are putting pressure on Governor Baker to bring back the state-wide indoor mask mandate.

On Tuesday more than a dozen lawmakers sent a letter to Baker asking him to take bold leadership on the state’s mask wearing policy. Both chairs of the emergency preparedness committee want to see the Governor curb the spread of the Omicron variant by making everyone wear a face covering whenever they are inside.

“I don’t understand the Governor’s position given what we are seeing across the state.” said Northampton Senator Jo Comerford. The debate on this issue is still ongoing, in fact each day more and more people are weighing in on the topic on social media. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted that ‘lives are at stake and we must be aggressive.’

Even though there is not a mandate in place right now, the Governor and leaders at DPH are asking everyone to mask up whenever they are in a crowded indoor space.