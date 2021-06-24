Lawmakers re-file bill for immigrants to obtain driver’s license

BOSTON (WWLP) – After failing to pass in two separate legislative sessions, a bill has been re-filed to provide immigrants living in Massachusetts with access to a driver’s license.

The work and family mobility act would allow all state residents to apply for a standard Massachusetts driver’s license, regardless of their immigrant status.

The bill’s supporters like State representative and retired police chief, Paul Tucker believe it would make the entire Commonwealth a safer place by cutting down on the number of unlicensed and uninsured drivers on the road.

“You see the major city police chiefs backing the legislation, they understand that it’s a question of road safety,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

Governor Charlie Baker said his concerns about the bill are the same as that they’ve always been which is how to validate the licenses and how the process will work moving forward.

Lawmakers are hoping to pass the bill with veto-proof margins so that they can pass the bill without the governor’s approval.