Lawmakers re-file bill to fine drivers who smoke with children inside car

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are working on a bill that would fine drivers who are caught smoking in the car with children.

Massachusetts is one of the most progressive states in the country, but when it comes to protecting children against secondhand smoke, lawmakers have yet to take action.

This session, state legislators will once again consider penalties for drivers caught smoking in a vehicle with a child and each violation could result in a $100 fine.

“This is certainly something that hits close to home for me, we know the impact that smoke can have on young children, especially in a confined space like a car,” Senator Eric Lesser told 22News.

State legislators say the bill will require them to strike balance between personal freedom and public health.

If passed, this session Massachusetts would be one of just eight states with this policy in place.