Lawmakers reach “agreement in principle” on overdue budget

House and Senate leaders struck a deal Thursday on a long-overdue state budget that proposes to spend roughly $46 billion in fiscal 2021, which began in July.

The compromise was announced Thursday afternoon by the chairs of the House and Senate Ways and Means committees as the branches held their sessions open in anticipation scheduling a vote on the budget Friday.

The Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker delayed major budget decisions over the summer and fall while watching federal economic stimulus talks, the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on state finances.

“On behalf of our fellow conferees, we’re pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. Our staffs are now completing the work necessary to finalize the agreement and ensure that the House and Senate can act on the Conference Report,” Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said in a joint statement.

Both branches had similar bottom lines on the spending proposals they passed last month, and the compromise almost certainly includes an expansion of abortion access that Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to weigh in on.

It remained immediately unclear how the six-member conference committee led by Rodrigues and Michlewitz resolved other differences between the branches. The conference report was expected to filed with the House clerk later in the afternoon, according to a senior legislative official.

The state is operating on an interim budget that Gov. Baker said was intended to run through November. As the month was ending, a Baker aide said there was actually enough money for “several days” into December.

The fiscal year began on July 1, but legislative leaders extended their formal session, in part, to be able to wait before taking up a annual budget to see how the economy responded to the gradual reopening of businesses and economic activity.

While revenues so far this fiscal year have held up fairly well, both the House and Senate budgets relied heavily on federal relief money and about $1.5 billion in “rainy day” fund reserves to increase spending without cutting services or raising taxes.

The budget compromise comes as new cases of COVID-19 are surging, sparking worries of another shutdown of parts of the economy, which would impact state revenues and the budget. Gov. Baker said Wednesday he had no immediate plans for further pandemic restrictions or business closures.