Lawmakers reach an agreement on how to spend $1B supplemental budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – It was a close call for legislators last night as they scrambled to finish the billion dollars spending bill which was just hours away from being transferred into the state’s rainy day fund.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had funding for their districts at stake… but they would not disclose what was holding up the negotiation process.

For western Massachusetts in particular, more than a million dollars was earmarked for rural school aid.

In a statement, Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds said, “I’m thankful for the Legislature’s commitment to our schools, providing this additional funding for Rural School Aid.”

The bill also provides funding for regional school transportation, public transportation, and many other local causes.

The supplemental budget now sits on the governor’s desk, and if he approves the spending plan communities across Massachusetts could receive the funding they need.