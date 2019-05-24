Lawmakers refile flame retardant ban

BOSTON (WWLP) – Just four months after the governor refused to sign a flame retardant ban into law, state legislators are close to putting it up for a vote once again.

At the end of the last two-year legislative session, lawmakers sent the governor a bill that would ban certain flame retardant chemicals.

The legislation prohibited manufacturers from making or selling 11 different chemical flame retardants.

The materials in the ban were deemed unsafe by dozens of health professionals, and many even said flame retardants helped spread the fire and produced more toxic smoke.

“And we know that most people die not from the actual fire but from smoke inhalation, and so we have joined with firefighters and environmentalists and children and families and pediatricians who’ve all come out and have asked Massachusetts to follow suit,” Representative Decker said.

The governor opposed the ban back in January, saying it would be expensive to force companies to replace certain materials which would ultimately increase the cost for consumers.

The re-filed bill currently sits in the Public Health Committee and legislators are hoping to see it receive a favorable review.



