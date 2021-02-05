Lawmakers say MA vaccine call center should have been set up weeks ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new call center that will make it easier for older residents to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The new service will allow residents to call 211 to schedule their vaccine appointments. But what many on Beacon Hill are frustrated about is why it took so long to set it up.

The Commonwealth is about two months into its vaccine rollout, opening up appointments to healthcare workers, first responders, and those over 75-years-old. Prior to Friday, residents had to go online to schedule their appointments and the process to do so caused them a ton of frustration.

While lawmakers applauded the governor’s progress on the call center, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., they believe more still needs to be done.

“That is a start, but we’ve got a lot of people that work during those hours, we’ve got a lot of people that might now be able to get on the phone,” Senator Eric Lesser told 22News.

Senator Lesser has been pushing for a 24-hour call center since the start of the rollout.

He’s hoping to see the state improve staffing at the call center so that they can help residents schedule their vaccine appointments day or night.