BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts schools are preparing to lift their mask mandates after break but lawmakers on Beacon Hill still aren’t fond of the idea.

There has been a lot of debate around masking kids in schools. Many parents have been calling for them to be removed for over a year now but legislators here on Beacon Hill are saying, “not so fast.”

Earlier this month, Governor Baker announced that the mask requirement for K-12 schools will not be extended past Feb. 28. The mandate has already been extended three times since August. This change also applies to all licensed child care providers.

Massachusetts lawmakers say they would’ve liked to see state officials handle this issue differently.

“When it was time to lift the statewide mandate put out clear, suggested metrics for when local officials can lift them.” said Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier.

Schools can choose to keep their mask mandates in place and some already have like Springfield where masks will stay on at least through March.

The issue that lawmakers highlight is that this decision now falls on school board members and with such a heated topic things can get out of hand. They believe that if statewide standards were set some of this debate could be avoided.