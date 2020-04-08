Lawmakers, school officials seeking cancellation of MCAS amid shutdowns

BOSTON (WWLP) – As school shutdowns continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts students still have to take the MCAS test.

Lawmakers and school officials are asking the Baker Administration to cancel the MCAS test, but nothing has been done to actually remove it from the curriculum.

The House last week passed a bill giving Mass Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the ability to suspend testing requirements for 10th and 12th graders. The bill does ensure that if a senior is required to pass the MCAS to graduate they will be given a time other than this spring to take the exam.

Since the bill moved out of the House nothing has been done to cancel MCAS testing, a move that many other states have already made.

I’ve been hearing from parents who want the department and the administration to cancel it, and I’m not sure why there’s a delay. Massachusetts State Rep. Mindy Domb (D)

The idea of modifying the test has been circulating on Beacon Hill but the Massachusetts Teachers Association said it has “no information as to what a modified test would look like, what its purpose would be or who would have to take it.”