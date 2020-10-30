Lawmakers split on proposed regulations for recreational marijuana delivery

BOSTON (WWLP) – Currently, the state offers medical marijuana delivery but the Cannabis Control Commission is still working on regulations for recreational delivery.

Legislators seem split on this issue, some are hoping to see the CCC approve regulations and others want to allow more time for the public to weigh in. In a letter to the CCC, 19 lawmakers wrote that they are concerned about the change and its potential disruption on the retail market.

These lawmakers are hoping to see the commission extend its public comment period so more people can weigh in. 22News caught up with Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa who doesn’t want to see the commission wait because she believes recreational delivery can already be done safely.

“We have very strict rules about cameras and security, GPS tracking for delivery,” she told 22News. “I think that we beat just about every other state when it comes to stringent standards about safety.”

A concern that many lawmakers share is the fact that they want to give small businesses a chance to compete in the delivery space so it is not just dominated by large corporations.

The CCC has delayed the vote on these regulations until November 13, as to how much the public will be allowed to participate, that hasn’t been made clear as of yet.