BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s new fiscal year starts on July 1st and with that should come a new budget. However, it should be no surprise that the annual state budget will be late again this year, which is becoming an annual tradition here on Beacon Hill.

Last week, Governor Maura Healey filed an interim budget that would keep the state in operation through the end of July. The House and Senate made no changes to what the Governor put forward.

The interim budget, valued at $6.66 billion, will be in place until a complete budget is signed into law, as long as that happens before July 31st. The budget allows for spending on “necessary services.”

Since Healey has been in Ireland since Sunday, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll signed the interim budget into law on Monday, in her role as acting Governor. Having to put in place an interim budget signals that the conference committee in charge of creating compromise between the two branches still needs time to reach a middle ground.

“I would argue that it’s more important that we get it right, with all the vital programs that are on the line, the fact that we have to have a balanced budget, it requires a lot of hard work and I know Ways and Means right now, both the Senate and the House are hashing those differences out right now, so I anticipate that we will have a resolution here very soon,” said Senator John Velis of Westfield.

The House and Senate took different approaches in many key areas in their respective budgets, like in how to spend new surtax revenue, creating permanent free school meals, putting the lottery online and allowing undocumented immigrants to attend public higher education at in-state tuition rates.

The annual budget has been late every year since at least 2011.